Uttarakhand police starts probe in rape case against BJP MLA

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:02 IST

The Dehradun police on Monday said they have started a probe into the alleged rape and criminal intimidation case filed against ruling Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Mahesh Negi.

The lawmaker was on Saturday booked following directions from Dehradun’s Sessions Court. The case was registered after a 30-year-old woman moved the court seeking its directions to the police to book him. The lawmaker’s wife, Rita Negi, has also been booked for criminal intimidation.

Sub-inspector Seema Rawat, who is the investigation officer in the case, said they have started the probe and contacted the 30-year-old woman to come to the concerned police station to record her statement. “... she is yet to come here.”

Rawat said as per procedure, first, they have to take the statement of the complainant after which they will question the couple.

In August, Rita Negi lodged a police complaint accusing the 30-year-old woman of blackmailing and attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from her husband by threatening to frame him in a false case. A case was then registered against the woman.

The 30-year-old woman later released a video message, refuting the allegations. She accused Mahesh Negi of raping her for two years and fathering her child. She then lodged a police complaint. But no case was registered as the police claimed to have clubbed it with the extortion case as it pertains to the same matter. It was then she moved the court.

The 30-year-old woman has also been demanding DNA tests of Mahesh Negi and her daughter to prove the allegations.

Mahesh Negi said he is gathering evidence against the woman, which he will submit to the police. He said the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy to defame him and that some Congress leaders were also involved in it. The lawmaker said he is ready to face any probe.