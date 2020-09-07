e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand police starts probe in rape case against BJP MLA

Uttarakhand police starts probe in rape case against BJP MLA

The lawmaker was on Saturday booked following directions from Dehradun’s Sessions Court. The case was registered after a 30-year-old woman moved the court seeking its directions to the police to book him

dehradun Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent & Agencies
HT Correspondent & Agencies
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The 30-year-old woman later released a video message, accusing Mahesh Negi of raping her for two years and fathering her child.
The 30-year-old woman later released a video message, accusing Mahesh Negi of raping her for two years and fathering her child. (Representational Image)
         

The Dehradun police on Monday said they have started a probe into the alleged rape and criminal intimidation case filed against ruling Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Mahesh Negi.

The lawmaker was on Saturday booked following directions from Dehradun’s Sessions Court. The case was registered after a 30-year-old woman moved the court seeking its directions to the police to book him. The lawmaker’s wife, Rita Negi, has also been booked for criminal intimidation.

Also read: Dehradun doctor who went on the run 26 years ago nabbed in Haryana

Sub-inspector Seema Rawat, who is the investigation officer in the case, said they have started the probe and contacted the 30-year-old woman to come to the concerned police station to record her statement. “... she is yet to come here.”

Rawat said as per procedure, first, they have to take the statement of the complainant after which they will question the couple.

In August, Rita Negi lodged a police complaint accusing the 30-year-old woman of blackmailing and attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from her husband by threatening to frame him in a false case. A case was then registered against the woman.

The 30-year-old woman later released a video message, refuting the allegations. She accused Mahesh Negi of raping her for two years and fathering her child. She then lodged a police complaint. But no case was registered as the police claimed to have clubbed it with the extortion case as it pertains to the same matter. It was then she moved the court.

The 30-year-old woman has also been demanding DNA tests of Mahesh Negi and her daughter to prove the allegations.

Mahesh Negi said he is gathering evidence against the woman, which he will submit to the police. He said the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy to defame him and that some Congress leaders were also involved in it. The lawmaker said he is ready to face any probe.

tags
top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In