19-year-old wanted for several robbery cases held in Dwarka

A 19-year-old youth wanted in several robbery cases was arrested from Dwarka, police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Razzaq Hussain was nabbed on Wednesday when he was about to travel to Bihar.

The Delhi police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward for any information about Hussain. Hussain is a resident of Bharat Vihar and a native of Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

The accused was previously arrested in two cases and was absconding in several others.

“Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Hussain from Kakrola in Dwarka when he was about to leave for Bihar,” said PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

During interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing mobile phones, cash and other valuables in several parts of Delhi and neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 03:52 IST