60 rescued after store room catches fire in Jeevan Deep building

As many as 60 people working in Jeevan Deep building had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in a store room on the fourth floor on Friday evening. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire officers said the building’s no objection certificate had expired.

According to the officers from the Delhi Fire Services, they got a call reporting about the fire at 5.01 pm. Chief fire officer, Atul Garg said seven fire tenders were rushed to contain the fire.

“Our team that had reached the spot found that many workers were trapped in the building. The fire was spotted in a store room on the fourth floor. We managed to stop the fire from spreading to other areas of the building and at least 60 workers who were trapped due to heavy smoke in the building were safely evacuated,” Garg said.

No one was injured in the fire, he said. Garg said they managed to douse the fire by 5.45pm. “It looks like the fire started from a short circuit in the store room. We also found that the building’s NOC has expired. A notice had been served by our department,” Garg said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 03:36 IST