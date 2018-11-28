AAP claims another attempt on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s life, says Centre behind attacks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday described the recovery of a bullet from a visitor to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Janta Darbar as another attempt on the CM’s life. The party, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in “petty politics”, said the government at the Centre was behind the attacks.

The BJP, however, blamed the AAP for hiding the facts of the case. The party said they condemn the attacks on the CM but added that AAP should not play politics over it.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It’s a serious matter that a man carrying a live cartridge managed to reach the chief minister at his Janta Darbar. We appeal to the Centre to set aside petty politics and pay attention to the elected CM’s security.”

Mohammad Imran, a 39-year-old caretaker of a mosque, was arrested after a bullet was found from his purse during frisking at the CM’s residence on Monday.

AAP leaders said it was shocking that the man was arrested on the same day when the Assembly was discussing “series of attacks” on the CM, including the one in which a man was held while trying to attack Kejrwal with chilli powder in Delhi secretariat.

“What if a firearm may also have been taken inside the CM’s house? All the five attacks so far on the CM have links with BJP,” said AAP spokesperson, Raghav Chadha.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly and senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta accused AAP of hiding the facts about the attacks on Kejriwal.

“We condemn the attacks on CM. But doing politics on it is unacceptable. They (AAP) are yet to explain who allowed Anil Sharma inside the secretariat with chilli powder,” said Gupta, the BJP MLA from Rohini.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:38 IST