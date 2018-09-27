Arrested former MLA escapes from Safdarjung hospital

Former Mundka MLA Rambeer Shokeen, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in November 2016, escaped from Safdarjung hospital in south Delhi on Wednesday.

Shokeen, who was arrested for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate and for his alleged involvement in extortion, was in the custody of Uttar Pradesh police. Delhi police had booked Shokeen under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and had also claimed to have recovered an AK-47 and an self-loading rifle from him.

Shokeen, who is the uncle of Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana, was in the custody of Baghpat police when he fled. Police said Shokeen had applied for interim bail on the grounds of illness of his wife, which is listed for hearing on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 1pm, when a sub-inspector and two constables had brought Shokeen to

Safdarjung hospital for a medical check-up. “Shokeen’s family members had arrived at Safdarjung hospital to meet him. It was in the garb of meeting his family members that Shokeen fled from the hospital,” said a Delhi police officer.

