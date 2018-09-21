Chinese national arrested in Delhi had Indian passport, Aadhaar

A Chinese national arrested last week for possessing Indian identification documents has not been booked for espionage under the Official Secrets Act, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Senior officers said that the man is being questioned by the central intelligence agencies also.

“We are yet to ascertain his involvement in espionage. He is misleading police in interrogation. He has revealed that he had crossed into India through Nepal border four years ago. We are probing the matter further,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell), Pramod Kushwah.

Charlie Peng, 39, was arrested last week from north Delhi after the Delhi Police’s special cell was tipped off that a Chinese national possessing an Indian passport and an Aadhaar card and some other documents might be involved in suspicious activities. The passport is said to have been procured in Guwahati. Police also seized foreign currency from him.

“He stays in Gurgaon and pays rent of more than R 1.5 lakh a month. He also has an office in Gurgaon for which he is paying more than Rs 2 lakh in rent. He is suspected to be involved in a hawala racket. The Central intelligence agencies have also been roped in and Enforcement Directorate has been informed,” Kushwah said.

Peng is married to a woman from Mizoram. An SUV and some cash of around Rs 3 lakh were also seized from him, police said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:35 IST