Home / Delhi News / CM Kejriwal interacts with Delhi MPs on coronavirus, says ‘will have to fight it together’

CM Kejriwal interacts with Delhi MPs on coronavirus, says ‘will have to fight it together’

The meeting came a day after Kejriwal announced a five-point action plan which includes one lakh rapid anti-body blood test in hotspots to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

delhi Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with MPs from the national capital on the coronavirus outbreak and said “we all will have to fight it together”.

In the meeting via video conferencing, Lok Sabha members belonging to the BJP and Rajya Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party interacted with the chief minister and discussed measures to contain the COVID-19 spread in the national capital.

“Discussed the issue of corona with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs via video conferencing. Several MPs have given good suggestions which will soon be implemented by the government. We all will have to fight it together,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The meeting came a day after Kejriwal announced a five-point action plan which includes one lakh rapid anti-body blood test in hotspots to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

There are ten Members of Parliament, including seven of Lok Sabha from BJP and three of Rajya Sabha from AAP, in the national capital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi health department.

