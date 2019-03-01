Delhi court to begin trial in JNU sedition case without govt nod

A Delhi court on Thursday decided to go ahead with the trial in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case after it was told the Delhi government had not decided on giving sanction in the case.

The court of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Deepak Sherawat also directed police to produce the alleged video evidence against the accused, which includes former JNU students’ union (JNUSU) chief Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others.

Public prosecutor Vikas had informed the court that the file seeking sanction in the case was with Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain and that he had received no information from the government on its decision. “... It is the prerogative of the state government. Without sanctions, I can’t do anything, even the investigating officer (IO) can’t ...,” he said.

To this, CMM Sherawat said, “You (Delhi Police) took three years to file the charge sheet, it seems they (Delhi government) too may take three years)... I will start hearing the case with or without sanction.”

Then, IO Umesh Barthwal informed the court about the events of February 9, 2016, as recorded in the Delhi police’s charge sheet.

He said that then JNU student Umar Khalid had along organised a poetry event on 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, despite having no permission to do so. He further told the court they have video evidence of Khalid and co-accused former student Anirban Bhattacharya having raised anti-India slogans during the event, and that former JNUSU chief Kanhaiya Kumar had supported them.

To what Kumar was doing, the IO said, “Woh moujood tha (He was there),” said the IO.

“Was he sloganeering?” the judge asked.

“Nahi lekin bharat ke khilaaf naaron ko support kar raha tha (No, but he was supporting those sloganeering against India), ” he responded.

The court later directed the Delhi police to produce the video evidence for the anti-India sloganeering and listed the matter of March 11. Delhi government spokesperson Nagendra Sharma did not comment on the matter.

