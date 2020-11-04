e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Five held for betting on IPL match

Delhi: Five held for betting on IPL match

The raid was conducted after a sub-inspector of the Budh Vihar police station received a tip-off about the betting racket being operated at Sector 5 in Rohini

delhi Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The five accused in police custody.
The five accused in police custody. (Photo: Delhi Police)
         

Three property dealers and two persons who dealt in used cars, whose businesses were hit hard because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, were arrested for allegedly operating a betting racket related to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police busted the betting racket, which was run from a house at Sector-5 in Rohini, on Monday night.

Pramod Kumar Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Rohini), Delhi Police, said 10 mobile phones, a light-emitting diode (LED) TV, a laptop, and eight diaries that were being used for running the betting racket were seized from the five arrested accused.

“The five arrested accused were betting on the IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday evening. The TV set was being used to watch live telecasts of the match while records of runs, overs, wickets and other betting details were being maintained in the laptop and the diaries. The cell phones were also being used for betting,” said DCP Mishra.

Also read | 

The raid was conducted after a sub-inspector (S-I) of the Budh Vihar police station received a tip-off about the betting racket being operated at Sector 5 in Rohini.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amarjeet Singh (42), Ravinder Kumar (40), Dharamvir (38), Pawan Dahiya (46) and Akashdeep (36).

Dharamvir and Dahiya are used car dealers and the rest are into real estate business.

“The arrested accused confessed to their involvement in running the betting racket after their businesses were hit hard because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Singh was the kingpin of the racket and he lured the rest to join the illegal business to make a fast buck in a bid to tide over their financial woes,” the DCP added.

tags
top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Sedans aren’t dead. Long Live sedans: Hyundai’s global sales show why
Sedans aren’t dead. Long Live sedans: Hyundai’s global sales show why
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage
US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage
‘Reminds us of emergency days’: Prakash Javadekar on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘Reminds us of emergency days’: Prakash Javadekar on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In