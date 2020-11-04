Delhi government’s anti-firecracker drive begins

delhi

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 02:33 IST

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday kick-started the Delhi government’s anti-cracker campaign, urging people to avoid fireworks on Diwali, or to at least to ensure they buy only the ‘green’, low-emission varieties, in an attempt to cut down on air pollution, which is a bigger concern this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

As part of the campaign, Rai visited Sadar Bazar, one of Delhi’s biggest wholesale firecracker markets, for an inspection and to ensure only green crackers are sold.

Diwali this year will be celebrated on November 14. Every year, pollution levels see a major spike after the festival as people openly burst firecrackers.

Under this campaign, 11 teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee have been directed to ensure no traditional, polluting crackers are used or sold.

Apart from these teams, Delhi Police personnel and sub-divisional magistrates of all districts will inspect markets to ensure old stocks of traditional varieties are not sold clandestinely.

“According to directions of the Supreme Court, polluting crackers have been banned in Delhi and only pollution-free green crackers have been allowed this year. The teams will ensure only the less-polluting varieties of crackers are sold. I would also like to request Delhiites to avoid bursting crackers, as much as possible,” said Rai.

Rai said, “We are ensuring two things -- first, the firecrackers must have a ‘green cracker’ logo on them. Second, the crackers sold in shops must be from authorised companies. We are following Supreme Court guidelines. The Delhi government will follow any new directions to curb pollution.”

Narendra Gupta, president of the fireworks and general traders association, Sadar Bazar, said traders assured the government they will comply with its order and sell only green crackers.

In 2017, ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court had put a temporary ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. In the last two years, however, the court had ordered that only low-emission and improved fireworks could be sold in Delhi.

Residents were allowed to burst only green crackers, which are said to have 30% lower emission compared to older ones.

Surendra Kumar, a trader, said even though more green crackers are available this year, the number of traders selling these is much less compared to previous years. “If shops selling the less polluting varieties are fewer, then there is possibility of unauthorised dealers selling old stock. Business has taken a hit over the last two-three years because of lack of clarity on rules till this year,” Kumar said.

He said since the new varieties are more expensive, many people prefer to get old ones from NCR towns such as Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida.

Parvati Kandasamy, president of the joint resident welfare association in West Patel Nagar, said they have been sensitising residents to avoid cracker bursting this year. “Through our WhatsApp groups and social media pages, we are getting people to join our cracker-free Diwali campaign.,” said Kandasamy.

Anumita Roychowdhury of Centre for Science and Environment, said the focus should be to save the city from the annual air emergency. “Even last year, we were doing reasonably well in maintaining pollution levels from falling, but with Diwali, we were back facing the severe category,” she said.