Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing

Nearly 2.5 lakh commuters used the services of the Delhi Metro across various corridors till late evening on Monday, the first working day since the resumption of full services post 169-day hiatus due to Covid-19.

delhi Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Passengers wear masks while using metro services during Unlock 4, at Rajiv Chowk metro station, in New Delhi.
To further enhance social distancing norms in Delhi Metro trains, the DMRC has put floor markers inside coaches, besides the existing stickers on alternate seats, officials said on Monday.

The DMRC has been taking to social media to raise awareness among the commuters about observing social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from stickers on alternate seats, DMRC is now further strengthening the social distancing signages inside its trains. 800 coaches are already equipped with the floor markers & within a week, floor markers will be placed in the remaining 1400 metro coaches. MetroBackOnTrack,” it tweeted on Monday.

The seat stickers indicate commuters to sit on alternate seats.

A train coach can accommodate about 50 passengers on seats and a total of nearly 300 riders in the entire compartment, including standing commuters. With social distancing norms, this number has been reduced drastically.

