Delhi Metro services to remain closed for commuters until further notice

The update comes after the Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of all activities outside containment zones till June 30.

delhi Updated: May 31, 2020 03:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that metro trains would remain closed for commuters until further notice.

“In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice,” tweeted DMRC.

The update comes after the Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of all activities outside containment zones till June 30.

The MHA said that the dates for the opening of international air travel of passengers, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks will be decided based on the assessment of the situation in Phase III of #Unlock1.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported so far in the country.

