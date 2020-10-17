Dengue campaign enters 7th week, it’s the turn of shopkeepers to check for stagnant water

delhi

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:29 IST

The seventh week of the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign will see shopkeepers participating in the drive, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office said on Saturday.

The initiative, known as the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” anti-dengue campaign was launched on September 6 with Kejriwal inspecting his residence for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. This was followed by all MLAs doing the same in the first week and then doctors and health care workers in the subsequent weeks.

“This week, shopkeepers will be urged to inspect their shops and surroundings for stagnant water every Sunday for 10 minutes, and drain it away to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. Inspecting the surrounding market areas and their shops will keep shopkeepers as well as their customers safe from dengue,” the government said in a statement.

Last year, the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) played a huge role in this campaign and Kejriwal had thanked all RWAs at Talkatora Stadium, while launching the five-point action plan for RWAs to follow to combat dengue.

“This week, the key focus of the Delhi government would be on the participation of shopkeepers. Last year, through the participation of the people of Delhi and other organisations, there were only 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths, as against 15,867 cases and 60 dengue deaths in 2015. The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched in 2019,” a government spokesperson said.

A special helpline has also been launched by the Delhi government for the public if they require any assistance with dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 or send WhatsApp messages on 8595920530.

In the third week of the anti-dengue campaign, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Delhi will defeat dengue again, and for this, today, the third Sunday of the campaign at 10am, I checked my house and replaced the stagnant water. You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar.”