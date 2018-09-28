Don’t leave barriers on roads unmanned, L-G Anil Baijal tells Delhi Police

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed Delhi Police to ensure that iron barricades on the roads should not be left unmanned and suggested that reflective tapes be placed on them to avoid any freak accident.

Senior police officers said the lieutenant governor said unmanned barriers lead to unnecessary traffic on the roads and solve no purpose if there is no police officer to guard them. Many barriers have in the past been stolen from the roads or have been hit by vehicles, often trucks late at night.

The directions were issued at a weekly law and order meeting attended by senior police officers and senior government officers. According to a spokesperson at the L-G’s office, the L-G directed police officials to focus on cases of drug smuggling and underage drinking.

“Though we have been taking steps to curb underage drinking or drug smuggling, we will make a detailed presentation and discuss it with the L-G,” said a senior police officer who attended Thursday’s meeting.

During the meeting, police informed Baijal about the steps taken for women safety such as setting up eight different lines for women’s helpline number 1091, dedicated telephone lines in each station managed by women and identifying spots that are unsafe for women.

Police officials also said that every officer on duty in the 749 police control room (PCR) vans has been advised to assist women travelling late at night. There are 12 all-women PCR vans.

Also, there are 199 women police personnel deployed in 138 vans. The Delhi Police have planned to induct more women personnel in the vans to encourage and motivate female police officials.

