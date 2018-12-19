E-cop kiosk set to greet fliers at Delhi airport

Fliers arriving at Indira Gandhi International airport will now have an “e-cop kiosk” waiting to assist them in any possible manner. Delhi police have installed a kiosk, right outside the arrival terminal, to help passengers report lost items or lodge a complaint without visiting the police station.

The kiosk enables a passenger to access the internet to seek information about the city, find nearby necessities or listen to music. Flyers running low on phone battery can also charge their phone at the kiosk.

It offers a variety of services from reporting lost items to registration of e-FIR, reporting a stolen vehicle or a cyber crime. Deputy commissioner of police (IGIA) Sanjay Bhatia said a police officer will be deputed at the kiosk to make it an interactive panel.

“The service is available round the clock. It will be manned by police officers. The idea behind the kiosk is to bring police station closer to the travellers. They do not require to visit the police station at odd hours unless there is an emergency. Later, this facility would be extended to terminals T1 and T2,” Bhatia said.

Inaugurating the kiosk along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that the “e-cop” is a first-of-its kind initiative at any airport in the country.

“Using the kiosk, a flier can access the internet and know more about the city, places to visit, tourist spots, markets and also know about the weather and other updates as required,” the commissioner said.

Delhi police also extended their existing Prahari initiative to IGI airport on Tuesday and inducted at least 600 security guards from 11 hotels and three commercial centres within the Aerocity business district.

DCP Bhatia said the 600 personnel will now assist Delhi police’s existing strength of about 500.

“This is a force multiplier for us. With this, we have grown to over 1100. In time of crisis, we will have a large number of people to handle a situation. These Praharis have been trained by Delhi police and their round-the-clock presence around the airport will help us deter untoward incidents,” the officer said.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:46 IST