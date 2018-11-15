Fashion designer, help killed in south Delhi farmhouse; her tailor among 3 suspects

A fashion designer and her domestic help were found murdered at her farmhouse in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday morning. Three people, one of them her employee, have been arrested, police said.

“The woman has been identified as Mala Lakhani, 53, and the help as 50-year-old Bahadur and the three accused as Rahul (her employee), Rehmat and Bashir,” police said.

Mala used to run a boutique in Green Park and Rahul worked as a tailor at her workshop, which she ran from the ground floor of her farmhouse. Rehmat and Bashir, also tailors by profession, were visiting Rahul at the workshop when he allgedly got into an argument with Lakhani over some ‘unpaid dues’ at around 10pm, police said.

Fashion designer Maya Lakhani’s residence where she was found murdered on Thursday morning. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The three then attacked her with knives and stabbed Bahadur too when he tried to raise an alarm, police said adding the accused then drove off in Lakhani’s Honda City car.

Later around 1.30 am, the three surrendered at the Vasant Kunj police station and confessed to their crime, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

