Four Delhi flyovers set for repair next year

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) will early next year start repair work on four of the city’s busiest flyovers — three in south Delhi and one in North Delhi — that were constructed for the 1982 Asian Games or in the early 1990s after an initial study found they had developed cracks and needed immediate work.

The four are the Lodhi Road flyover on Lala Lajpat Rai Road, the Oberoi flyover on Zakir Hussain Marg, the Chirag Dilli flyover on Outer Ring Road, and the ISBT Kashmere Gate flyover. PWD officials say these flyovers will be repaired on a priority basis because traffic volume is high on the arterial roads they connect.

ISBT Kashmere Gate and Chirag Dilli flyovers witness about 250,000-300,000 vehicles a day, traffic police data reveals. About 150,000-200,000 vehicles use Lodhi Road and Oberoi flyovers daily.

The Lodhi Road and Oberoi flyovers were constructed for the Asian Games held in Delhi in 1982, while the ones at ISBT Kashmere Gate and Chirag Dilli were constructed in 1991 and 1992 respectively.

Earlier this year, the department hired Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) to inspect the condition of eight flyovers in Delhi, which were constructed in the 1980s and 1990s. “We identified these four flyovers based on the visual inspection report submitted by CSIR-CRRI. These flyovers are very old and need immediate repair. We have appointed consultants to do a detailed study on the condition of the four flyovers,” said a senior PWD official familiar with the plan who asked not to be identified.

“The consultant will examine the quality of concrete, check for rusting in reinforcement material (iron bars in the base), strength of the structure, width of cracks etc. The expansion joints will have to be replaced,” said the official.

CSIR-CRRI’s bridge and structures division carried out the visual inspection of these flyovers and submitted its report in June 2018. “In our report, we pointed out that these flyovers, which are very old, have developed cracks and recommended that PWD get non-destructive testing and a detailed study done on the condition of these flyovers and accordingly plan for their rehabilitation,” said GK Sahoo, head of bridges and structures at CSIR-CRRI.

PWD officials say that the consultants will first do an inspection of these flyovers and then carry out tests to assess the strength and condition of the structures. “We have asked them to prepare the reports in three months’ time. Based on the report, we will plan the rehabilitation work. The repair work will start next year,” added the PWD official cited in the first instance.

There are 86 flyovers on PWD roads across Delhi, of which 11 were constructed in the 1980s and the ’90s. After problems were reported in the Lajpat Nagar flyover last year, PWD made visual inspection of several flyovers.

While repair work on several flyovers such as Akshardham, Lajpat Nagar, Meera Bagh and Defence Colony have been completed, the department is in the process of repairing other flyovers. In East Delhi; it has started repair work on the Shreshtha Vihar flyover and will soon start the work on Nand Nagri flyover.

HT recently reported cracks in the Nehru Nagar rail Road Over Bridge (ROB), which is nearly 50 years old, near Ashram in south Delhi. Delhi PWD is in the process of preparing estimates for its repair. According to PWD officials, the repair of Nehru Nagar ROB will cost close to ₹15 crore and will start early next year.

Road safety and transport planning experts stress the need for regular maintenance of road infrastructure in the city. “These flyovers are located on arterial roads with high vehicular load. Chirag Dilli and Kashmere Gate are used by heavy vehicles, as these are located on the Outer Ring Road. The government should devise a plan for regular maintenance of flyovers. While new flyovers are being constructed in the city, it is important to repair and rehabilitate old ones as structural defects can lead to failure of the structure, ” said Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture.

