Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express line from Thursday

Free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express line from Thursday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also plans to extend the free WiFi facility inside train coaches to other corridors, according to sources.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2020 07:59 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Airport Express Metro Line opened for public in New Delhi on 22 January 2013.
The Delhi Metro is set to launch free WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday, the first such facility on any corridor of the DMRC, officials said.

The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations.

“The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line will be launched tomorrow,” a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We already have WiFi facility on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line,” he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also plans to extend the free WiFi facility inside train coaches to other corridors, sources said.

