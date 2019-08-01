Gang of auto-lifters busted in Dwarka

delhi

With the arrest of three men, Delhi police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of auto lifters and arms smugglers who were allegedly supplying weapons to small time criminals in the capital.

Ten weapons, ammunition and six stolen two wheelers have been recovered so far, police said.

The arrested men have been identified as Shahzad Ali (24), a resident of Ranholla, Gurmeet Singh (25), a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Yashpal (38), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), G Ram Gopal Naik said that they had received information on Saturday that Ali will come to near Dwarka Sector 16 to buy arms and ammunition from one of his contacts.

“We accordingly laid a trap and Ali and Singh both were arrested red-handed. Further, on their instance, we arrested Yashpal on Sunday from Muzaffarnagar”, the police officer

said.

Naik said, during questioning, it was revealed that Singh used to purchase the illegal arms from Yashpal. Singh and Ali are also involved in several cases of vehicle theft, police said.

Nine country-made pistols, twenty six live cartridges, six motorcycles and one car were seized from their possession, Naik said.

