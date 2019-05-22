Gas leak in mill, two trapped

Two workers were trapped Tuesday night in a room filled with poisonous gases in a wheat mill on Lawrence Road, fire department said.

Operations to rescue the workers continued till late in the night even as the fire department said there was little chance of their survival. “Other workers told us that the trapped men are dead. We will only know when we bring them out of the room,” a fire official said, adding that efforts were on to break the lenter of the building to rescue the men.

The fire department received information about the incident at 9.20pm. “We are yet to ascertain the source of the poisonous gases in the wheat mill,” said the official. The Delhi police could not be reached for a comment on the incident.

First Published: May 22, 2019 03:45 IST