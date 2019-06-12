L-G orders cops to intensify patrolling to bring down crime in Delhi

Following incidents of shooting and gang rivalry spilling out into the streets across the city over the last few days, Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal directed senior police officers to conduct patrols.

During a meeting with the city’s top cops and senior bureaucrats of the Delhi government,

Delhi Police informed the L-G that they have identified 64 vulnerable stretches across the city, where they would focus to bring down the crime rates. Some of the vulnerable stretches, police identified, are Mathura Road – Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Flyover, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Signature Bridge to Bhopura Border, Rani Jhansi Road, ISBT Kashmeri Gate to Khalsa College.

A Delhi police spokesperson said, “At these stretches, the numbers of police officers will increase. An officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police will be patrolling with the police control room vans from 10 pm to 3 am every day. Our senior officers will also be on the road.”

There have been many incidents of shooting reported from across the city almost every day. In the wee hours of Sunday, unidentified gunmen on a black Pulsar motorcycle shot at a news channel vehicle, when journalists inside the vehicle were on their way to cover a murder story. Police are yet to identify the gunmen, who fled after firing thrice at the vehicle – two bullets hit the car; the third missed the car. Also last month, there was a shootout between two gangs in broad daylight at a busy road in outer Delhi’s Dwarka Mor.

Police also informed the L-G that anti-snatching teams have been formed in all stations that are working with informers to bring down cases of snatching.

Snatching incidents have been reported from across all parts of the city. The annual crime data shows there are over 6,000 snatching cases every year in the national Capital. Last year, there were 6932 cases. In 2017 the number was 8231.

