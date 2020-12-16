Man arrested at Delhi airport with 30 lakh Japanese yen

delhi

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:39 IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently apprehended a man at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi with 30 lakh Japanese yen (approximately Rs 21 lakh in Indian currency).

The man was later handed over to the airport customs officers for further investigation.

A senior CISF official said that he noticed bundles of currency notes on December 14 when the man named Ansar Ali passed his hand bag through an X-ray machine in the security hold area after he had checked in. After searching, 30 lakh yen was recovered.

Ali had a ticket to the Japanese capital Tokyo via Air India flight AI-1306.

Ali could not produce any relevant documents related foreign exchange nor could he provide correct information about having the notes in his possession during inquiries, after which he was then handed over to the customs officers for further action.