e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Man allegedly commits suicide by jumping in front of Delhi metro

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar metro station in Delhi on Wednesday

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)
         

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar metro station in Delhi on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 16:14 IST

tags
trending topics
Apple Event 2019iPhone 11 VS iPhone XRApple iPhone 11Kailasavadivoo SivanKBC 11Taapsee PannuChandrababu NaiduMilind SomanSunil ChhetriPM Modi in MathuraMotor Vehicle ActHappy Onam 2019Chhichhore Box Office CollectionDabangg 3
Top News
latest news
Delhi News
don't miss