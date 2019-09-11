New Delhi -°C
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019
Man allegedly commits suicide by jumping in front of Delhi metro
A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar metro station in Delhi on Wednesdaydelhi Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:14 IST
A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar metro station in Delhi on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.
An investigation in the matter is underway.
More details awaited.
