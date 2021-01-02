Massive fire breaks out at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:21 IST

A massive fire broke out at a showroom of motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson India in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area early on Saturday, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said 25 tenders were rushed to the spot and that the fire has been brought under control.

“A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar in the early hours of the day. Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control around 5.50am. No casualties,” they said.

The showroom was situated on the first and second floor of a building and five people were rescued from a nightclub on the third floor of the building. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Saturday’s incident comes almost a week after a fire was reported at a mask manufacturing factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on December 26. Officials said that a 45-year-old man died in the fire. DFS director Atul Garg said officials broke down the door of the factory and rescued three people of which one was unconscious. The police said that a case was registered against a factory owner and he was arrested subsequently.