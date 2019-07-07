Medical college, hospital in next five years: Jamia V-C

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is planning to set up a medical college and hospital in its premises in the next five years, university vice-chancellor (V-C) Najma Akhtar said in a statement on Saturday.

Akhtar, who took over as the first woman V-C of JMI in April, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently and sought help for the project. “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during a meeting with Jamia Millia Islamia’s VC Najma Akhtar has assured all assistance in setting up a medical college-cum-hospital during her tenure,” the university said in a statement.

Jamia presently offers degrees in bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) and physiotherapy. “Setting up a medical college and hospital in the university has been a dream of all the successive JMI V-Cs. But, it could not be realised as of now because of the lack of space,” said a senior official in the university, who wished not to be named.

The official said that proposed college can be set up on a piece of land lying vacant next to the University. “But, the land is disputed. We have apprised the authorities about its status in the court,” the official added.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 02:17 IST