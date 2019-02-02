Metro gets grant of Rs 414 crore for Noida, Ghaziabad extensions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) got a ₹414.70 crore grant in the interim budget, which was presented in the parliament on Friday. The grant has been given particularly to build the upcoming Noida and Ghaziabad sections of the metro network.

According to the DMRC officials, the total budget provision sanctioned to the company for all metro projects in the country for the financial year 2019-20 is ₹18,128.63 crore. “This amount includes a grant of ₹414.70 crore for the Noida and Ghaziabad sections,” a metro official said on condition of anonymity. Last year, the DMRC got a grant of ₹50 crore only.

Government officials said the money will be used by the DMRC for ongoing Metro projects that involve extension of the Red and the Blue lines of the Delhi Metro. “The money will be used for construction of the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City line, an extension of the Blue Line. Also, finishing touches and other minor construction works on the Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda line in Ghaziabad will get a boost,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Red Line extension to Ghaziabad to open soon

The 9.41-kilometre section between Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda (part of the Red Line, which runs from Rithala to Dilshad Garden) will be thrown open this month. DMRC officials say that commissioner for metro rail safety (CMRS), SK Pathak, is going to inspect the Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda section on Tuesday.

The section comprises eight stations—Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda—all of which fall in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

This section will be an extension of the 25.09 km long Rithala to Dilshad Garden line, which has 21 stations. After the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will become 336.5 kilometres long with 244 stations.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 11:58 IST