Mull banning plastic for campaigning: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Union environment ministry to consider whether to ban the use of campaigning materials made of plastic in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the ECI, the CPCB and the environment ministry to convene a meeting regarding the issue preferably within a week.

The NGT passed the directions while hearing a petition, moved through advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, seeking a direction to Union government and the states to prohibit the use of short-life polyvinyl chloride (PVC), synthetic plastic polymer and chlorinated plastic, which include banners and hoardings for promotion and advertising during the poll campaign. The plea claimed the materials are detrimental to the environment.

“While it may not be necessary for the tribunal to go into the merits at this stage, the matter may first be considered in a joint meeting of representatives of Election Commission, Union ministry of environment and CPCB at the earliest,in such manner as may be found viable. The CPCB will be the nodal agency for compliance,” the bench said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 23:46 IST