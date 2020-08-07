e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi Police Commissioner

Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi Police Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police also said that Delhi Police is trying its best to provide full security to people and many steps are being taken in this direction.

delhi Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava
Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava (ANI )
         

Delhi Police have made necessary security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the city’s top cop said on Friday.

“Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day, including to deal with threats from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft,” Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava told news agency ANI.

Srivastava said that the police have sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack.

He added that several drives against unauthorised parking have been conducted in the run-up to August 15 so that roads remain clear. “In the absence of public transport, the number of private cars has increased on the roads of Delhi. We have conducted several drives against unauthorised parking so that roads remain clear and lane driving can be ensured,” said Srivastava.

The Commissioner of Police also said that Delhi Police is trying its best to provide full security to people and many steps are being taken in this direction.

Late last month, Delhi Police prohibited the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons. The order, issued on July 31, shall remain in force till August 15.

Unlike the previous years when dozens of guests and hundreds of school children took part in the main I-Day function at Red Fort in New Delhi, it will be a low-key affair this year, not only in the national capital but elsewhere in the country as well, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HT had earlier reported citing officials familiar with arrangements being made at Red Fort that fewer guests have been invited for the event and school children will not be part of the festivities.

Prime Minister Modi will be presented with a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police, followed by the unfurling of the Tricolour, playing of the National Anthem and firing of the 21-gun salute. The Prime Minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Several killed, trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
Several killed, trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In