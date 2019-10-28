e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Number of marshals in Delhi buses to rise to nearly 13K tomorrow: Arvind Kejriwal

The announcement by Kejriwal at an event here, comes a day ahead of the roll out of the AAP government’s scheme to make travel free of cost for women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

delhi Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The current strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The current strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI photo)
         

Asserting his government’s commitment to boost women security in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the number of marshals deployed for Delhi buses will rise to nearly 13,000 on October 29.

The announcement by Kejriwal at an event here, comes a day ahead of the roll out of the AAP government’s scheme to make travel free of cost for women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

“Today, I am entrusting you all with a responsibility to ensure safety of women in each government bus and generate confidence in them so that they feel the comfort of a home in our buses,” he told a gathering of newly-recruited bus marshals at the Tyagraj Stadium here.

Kejriwal said the current strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400.

“Tomorrow is an auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, and tomorrow the number of marshals for our buses will increase to nearly 13,000,” he said to a thunderous applause.

“We are committed to boost security of women in Delhi. And, I don’t think the level at which we have scaled up the strength of bus marshals, it has been done in any city in the world,” the chief minister said.

The announcement comes months ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

“Delhi is like one big family. And, I am the elder son of this family. And, being the elder son, from tomorrow I am bearing the cost of commuting in DTC buses, of our sisters, mothers and daughters,” Kejriwal said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 14:14 IST

tags
top news
Shiv Sena stings BJP over economy with a dialogue from ‘Sholay’
Shiv Sena stings BJP over economy with a dialogue from ‘Sholay’
Delhi’s Diwali pollution lowest in 5 years, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi’s Diwali pollution lowest in 5 years, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Shiv Sena leader’s 5-minute meeting with Guv sparks off buzz. He clarifies
Shiv Sena leader’s 5-minute meeting with Guv sparks off buzz. He clarifies
Need 12 hrs, says official on rescue of 2-yr-old stuck in borewell for 68 hrs
Need 12 hrs, says official on rescue of 2-yr-old stuck in borewell for 68 hrs
Man hacked to death for burning firecrackers in Odisha: Cops
Man hacked to death for burning firecrackers in Odisha: Cops
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
‘Sena should accept Deputy CM post for Aaditya Thackeray’: Ramdas Athawale
‘Sena should accept Deputy CM post for Aaditya Thackeray’: Ramdas Athawale
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News