Online delivery companies may soon take to e-vehicles in capital

Soon, a section of online order delivery modes in Delhi may completely switch over to green fuel.

The government Wednesday said it is collaborating with e-commerce and urban logistics companies to induct up to 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the last-mile delivery segment in the next one year.

Launching its first electric vehicles freight pilot project, Delhi government said over 30 players in final-mile urban delivery from across India have come together as part of its ‘urban mobility lab’. “The goal is to pilot up to 1,000 electric vehicles for urban deliveries in the city over the next 12 months. It is a first-of-its-kind project to pilot and rigorously analyse the performance of EVs for urban deliveries,” said Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Delhi,which organised the two-day workshop.

Power distribution company, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said it has inducted over 90 e-scooters, 37 e-rickshaws and four electric cars for carrying out operations in northwest Delhi. “Delhi government believes electric vehicles are the future and it’s time to bring this future into the present,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The government said policy framework for such EVs will be included in the upcoming electric vehicle policy for Delhi.

Dave Mullaney, director ofRocky Mountain Institute’s global freight transport initiative — which has partnered with the government for the ongoing urban mobility lab — said those involved in the pilot project includes “titans of Indian industry, global e-commerce giants and new homegrown startups.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 04:42 IST