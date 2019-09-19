Prostitution rings being run in the garb of spas in the city: DCW chief

delhi

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said prostitution rackets were running in the city running in the garb of spa and massage parlours. Maliwal also said that the municipal bodies are taking action against illegally running spa centres in the national capital.

“We have been busting sex rackets running under the garb of spa parlours in the city. Many spas were running even without a licence. We will ensure all spa parlours where illegal work is going on will close, all the people who are operating and supporting the sex rackets will be dealt with strictly,” Maliwal said during a press briefing.

Four FIRs have been registered in Delhi for sex racket cases over the past few days and many girls have been rescued, she said.

“We have asked the three municipal corporations to take appropriate steps and change their licencing procedure to ensure that sex rackets do not run in spas and massage centres. Currently, the licence is given online without any concrete investigation,” Maliwal added.

In addition, DCW chief said, cross-gender massage should be completely restricted in closed rooms as a primary condition for licensing.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, leader of the house, SDMC said “We have sealed 12 spa centres today and a total of 65 over the past month. We have been taking action all along. Also, we have asked the department to send out an advisory within a week to all spa centres in the city to comply with guidelines or else face closure.” The south body had announced in the House measures to curb such practices.

