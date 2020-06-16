e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19

Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday morning.

delhi Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19. His condition is stable though he still has fever.
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19. His condition is stable though he still has fever.(ANI)
         

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped. He tested negative for Covid-19 later in the day, senior government officials said.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday morning.

A senior government official said, “The minister has regularly been visiting hospitals and hot spots, and travelling around the city for Covid-19 management-related work. Tracing his contacts would have been an extremely difficult task. The chances of him being infected with the virus could also not be negated because around three weeks ago a staff member at the camp office outside Jain’s residence tested positive Covid-19, after which the office was sanitised. Such factors got everyone worried.”

His swab samples were collected at the hospital around 11 am and the result was out by 1pm.

Jain, however, is still in the hospital with oxygen support and he is likely to undergo another covid test tomorrow, “just to dismiss all possibilities or a false negative test result”, said the government official quoted above.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had isolated himself at home after a bout of fever and a sore throat. He also tested negative for Covid-19.

tags
top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In