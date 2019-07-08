Special control room at IGIA’s T3 for security of Haj pilgrims

For the first time, Delhi Police have set up a special control room at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport, where the arrangements for the Haj pilgrims have been made by the airport operator. Till last year the pilgrims travelled from Terminal 2, which is in another building adjacent to T3.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGIA) Sanjay Bhatia said that the arrangement has been made keeping in view the sensitivity of Haj. He said the arrangements have been made to minimise the possibility of any terror threats, to deal with any other situation and ensure a quick evacuation in time of an emergency.

Along with the special control room, specially designed morchas (where armed policemen take position) and watchtowers to keep a bird’s eye view, have also been erected, Bhatia said.

“We are ensuring round the clock deployment. This year the security has also been enhanced because of the proximity of the Haj arrangements to the terminal 3 of the IGI airport. To tackle any emergency, we have PCR vans on standby along with the bomb disposal squads and anti-terrorist teams,” Bhatia said.

The DCP also said police are monitoring CCTV footages round the clock and they are in constant touch with the Haj committee. Departure of Haj pilgrims started at Delhi airport last Wednesday. As many as 40,000 Hajis are expected to travel for the pilgrimage from IGI airport, police said.

Delhi airport caters to pilgrims from nine states besides Delhi.

