Stretch near DND to be widened to ease congestion on Delhi’s Ring Road

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to widen a portion of the busy Ring Road between Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram to ensure traffic descending from the Barapullah elevated corridor towards Noida and Mayur Vihar has a smooth passage.

The widening, PWD officials said, is being done to ease traffic congestion on the stretch, especially during peak hours.

PWD officials said they have observed that traffic moves at a slow pace at the foot of the Barapullah elevated road on Ring Road due to rampant encroachment and a narrow exit.

This stretch — where traffic from Sarai Kale Khan on Ring Road merges with Noida- andashram-bound motorists descending from the Barapullah road — has become a bottleneck as Noida-bound traffic tries to manoeuvre to the Delhi-noidadirect (DND) Flyway for which there a single-lane entry.

A PWD official said, “We are planning to widen around a 50-metre portion of the last lane of the Sarai Kale Khan-ashram carriageway of the Ring Road after removing encroachments. This will provide some space for traffic trying to get on to the DND Flyway. Meanwhile, traffic towards Ashram can continue on Ring Road without hassle.”

Stating that the stretch has become difficult to navigate, commuters said a spillover can be seen even on to the loop descending on to the Ring Road during peak traffic hours in the morning and evening.

“The loop opens on Sarai Kale Khan-ashram carriageway of the busy Ring Road so motorists coming from Barapullah elevated road get less space to move, thereby creating congestion. Encroachment on Ring Road right at the foot of the loop aggravates the problem,” said Kartik Kumar who drives on this road on a daily basis.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 16:20 IST