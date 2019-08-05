Supreme Court to consider policy to curb extravagance

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 06:44 IST

The Supreme Court will consider on Monday a policy submitted by the Delhi government to restrict the number of guests and wastage of food at social functions at motel and farmhouses in the capital. On July 1, the apex court had directed the AAP government to formulate a policy to curb extravagance in expenditure, wastage of food and ensure waste management and safety of persons attending such functions.

Submitted to the court on Friday, a special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta will consider the policy. In case the court approves, it would be incorporated in the Delhi Master Plan 2021 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Finalised by a committee constituted by Delhi’s chief secretary, the policy has also been discussed with the top court-appointed monitoring committee that is supervising the sealing of unauthorised premises. As per a Delhi government affidavit, the policy was discussed with the stakeholders and also incorporates public suggestions.

It mandates motels, farmhouses and caterers to register with a non-government organisation (NGO) to manage surplus and leftover food at social gatherings at these venues. The NGO will be required to distribute this food amongst the underprivileged.It will be incumbent upon the catering in-charge to make the name and phone number of the NGO available at the site.

The policy also restricts the guest list, which cannot exceed the number approved by the local municipal body. In case of a violation of the policy the motel or farmhouse owner shall be slapped with a fine of ₹5 lakh. A second-time violation would attract a fine of ₹10 lakh and any contravention thereafter would invite ₹15 lakh penalty each time.

The policy mandates that motels, farmhouses and caterers will have to register themselves online with the local authorities. Applications for permission to hold functions shall also become an online process and the applicant will have to fill-up an undertaking promising to abide by the conditions. All permissions required under the policy will have to be uploaded along with the name of the NGO the venue is registered with.

The caterer will have to make proper arrangements to handover surplus or leftover food to the NGOs. Permission from the FSSAI licence from department of food safety, ministry of health and family welfare to run kitchen or serve prepared food becomes necessary under the policy. Food preparation should be according to the ceiling number of guest as per the prescribed capacity of the venue.

