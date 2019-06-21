Tanzanian woman held for murder of Kenyan neighbour

Three days after a Kenyan woman was found stabbed to death at her rented home in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur Extension, the police arrested her 24-year-old neighbour, a Tanzanian woman, for allegedly killing her over a bottle of beer.

The arrested woman, Jasmine Iscak, was in India on a tourist visa and did miscellaneous freelance work in the city, said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south). “She hasn’t been able to produce her passport, visa or even her identity documents,” the DCP added.

The 45-year-old murdered woman, Annsam, lived with six other roommates at a rented flat in Chhattarpur. Iscak lived on the same floor.

The DCP said the police examined over two dozen suspects who had visited her home. The police said their probe led them to Iscak. For two days, she allegedly denied entering into any confrontation with Annsam. But later admitted to killing her.

