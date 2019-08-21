Their offices reduced to ash, AIIMS doctors to now get temporary cabins

delhi

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:21 IST

The administration has decided to build temporary office space for several doctors whose cabins were gutted in fire at AIIMS, Delhi, on Saturday.

“It will take some time before the extent of the damage is assessed and the restoration work starts Until then, the AIIMS director has decided to provide temporary arrangements for the staff that lost office space in the fire,” Dr Arti Vij, head of media and protocol division, AIIMS, said.

The hospital is yet to assess the extent of damage and the total number of rooms that were gutted in the fire.

“The fire may have been doused but water is dripping from the debris in the affected areas. It is very difficult to access the portions that were affected by the fire, so our engineers would need some more time to assess the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, a committee has been formed by the director to make temporary arrangements, such as portable cabins, so that no staff faces any inconvenience,” Dr Vij said.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 06:21 IST