Three minor boys sexually abused in northwest Delhi

A complaint filed in the Delhi Commission for Women(DCW) earlier this week alleged that three minor boys were sexually abused in northwest Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

The DCW said it has issued a notice to Delhi Police on Thursday seeking details on action taken. The incident occurred on June 29.

The police said they have apprehended four minors in connection with the case.

Three boys aged 15, 10 and nine years of age living in Kanjhawala’s Savda JJ Colony were playing when a group of boys from the neighbourhood approached them and took them away on the pretext of catching fish in a nearby stream, the commission said in the notice.

The boys’ mothers had written to the commission on Monday alleging that police had taken no action in the matter even as the alleged suspects continued to threaten their families, the DCW said.

“The boys were taken to an isolated place and there, all three of them were sexually assaulted by the accused. The sexual assault was so brutal that one of the boys felt unconscious. The boys are still recovering from the shock,” it said.

At present, the three boys are living with their family. An FIR was registered in the matter at Kanjhawala police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said, “A case was registered and we have apprehended four minors aged between 13 and 15 years in the case. Necessary action is being taken”

The commission has sought a response from the police with an action taken report on the same by July 22. It has asked the police to provide details of the arrests made and details of the suspects along with their age.

The commission has also sought details of whether the matter has been reported to the special court. It has also enquired if the survivors have been produced before child welfare committee (CWC) as per rule 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Assault (POCSO) Act, 2012 and if any support person has been appointed for the children. It has also asked the police to provide details and steps taken by the police for the safety of the survivors and their family.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 21:33 IST