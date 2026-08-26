BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh blames Congress era for Gurugram rain chaos, pitches tunnel fix

“We are still dealing with the consequences of this development that happened during the Congress era today,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “Waterlogging has been occurring in Gurugram for years. The main reason is that development has taken place over the old, traditional drains that used to carry water from the hills to the Yamuna,” Singh said.

The ex-Congress minister said construction over old drainage routes worsened the problem and suggested building underground tunnels along old drainage routes to carry rainwater towards the Yamuna.

He said underground tunnels, similar to those built for the metro, should be constructed along the routes of the old drains.

“The only way to fix this now is to construct underground tunnels, similar to those built for the Metro, along the paths of the old drains to channel the water through those original routes,” he said.

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Singh described the current measures as a temporary fix. “What we are doing right now is essentially a 'band-aid' solution. It offers some relief, but if we block the water in one place, it finds a way out elsewhere. The government is working on this, and we are arranging the necessary funds,” he said.

Inderjit Singh's Congress era Rao Inderjit Singh himself was part of the Congress government during much of the period he blamed for Gurugram’s infrastructure woes. He began his political career with Congress in 1977, served as a Haryana minister, and later became a Union minister in the UPA government.

He won the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket in 2009 before joining the BJP in 2014.