Four bodies in 3 days: How a missing persons case in Jeju Island sparked demand for police reform in South Korea

The discovery for four bodies of missing persons in the span of three days South Korea's Jeju Island has sparked a massive row and a larger demand of police reform. Police officers inspect the scene where the body of missing person Jang Mi-ran was discovered at a palm tree farm in Jeju on the Jeju island, South Korea (via REUTERS)

In the latest development, a Jeju police officer was accused of wrongfully closing a missing persons case that may have led to a woman's death in the island.

As per Yonhap news agency, an arrest warrant was issued for the officer on charges of dereliction of duty, forgery, falsifying public electronic records and obstruction of official duties through deception.

The disappearance of Jang Mi-ran The case at the centre of this arrest is the disappearance of 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran.

Jang was reported missing on May 15 by her partner, three days after her disappearance. However, it was learnt that the police officer assigned closed the case hours after the report was filed.

As per Jang's partner, the sergeant told him that Jang was safe and had established contact with her. However, no evidence was provided to the partner.

The cop also alleged that Jang stated she did not want to maintain contact with her partner anymore.

98 days after no contact with Jang, another missing persons report was filed for her, which prompted a search.

104 days after she was reported missing, Jang's body was found at a palm farm in Hallim-eup, 400 meters from the accommodation where she had been staying before she went missing.