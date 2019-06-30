Three more factories sealed in Mayapuri

Three factory units were sealed in the Mayapuri Industrial Area on Saturday by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for operating “without consent” and causing water pollution.

All the sealed units are located in three blocks of phase-2 of the industrial area.

According to officials, the units have been sealed for violating Consent under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The sealing of polluting units has been ongoing in the area as per orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The drive was carried out in C, G and I blocks of the area, said officials.

“Three units in the Orange category were sealed for operating without consent. These units were operating for long without procuring consent despite being issued a notice,” said a senior official.

The sealed units dealt in printing and paints, which fall in the Orange category (industries having pollution index score of 41-59).

The official added that an environment compensation charge of ₹4 lakh each has been levied on these units for not complying with green norms.

Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev has been overseeing the sealing operations to ensure implementation of the NGT orders, said officials.

However, factory-owners said shutting down and levying of penalty has created a threat among small-scale industries, which have been hit badly by the drive.

“Instead of shutting down such small-scale units, the government must provide them consultation on the norms and how they could adopt to non-polluting alternatives. Just as chartered accountants are hired to handle books in every set-up, consultants must be appointed for assisting small units for handling technical aspects. Sealing is not the solution and has hit both business and employment,” said Ramesh K Gupta, general secretary, Mayapuri Industrial Welfare Association.

Over the past five days, the DPCC has collected a total of Rs 1.8 crores as environment compensation amount from sealing a number of polluting industries.

