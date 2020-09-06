e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Transgender person shot dead in Delhi

Transgender person shot dead in Delhi

The reason behind the murder is not known yet, senior police officers said

delhi Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

A transgender person was shot dead in Delhi’s GTB Enclave on Saturday evening by unknown assailants. Police said they’re trying to identify and arrest the suspects. The reason behind the murder is not known yet, senior police officers said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm when the transgender person, locally known as Joshi, got off a car and was entering his house in GTB Enclave. Locals and witnesses told police that some unknown men approached Joshi and opened fire.

“He was shot thrice and left for dead. A police team that reached the spot rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is being done and a case of murder has been registered,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police, Shahadra, Amit Sharma said CCTV camera footage has been checked and his teams are close to nabbing the suspects. “We’re raiding the hideouts of the suspects and all possible angles are being probed,” Sharma said.

His family members are being questioned to know more, he said.

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, police calls it ‘major incident’
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, police calls it ‘major incident’
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In