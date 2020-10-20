Woman held with 4kg marijuana in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar

delhi

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 11:14 IST

A woman (38) from south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar was arrested for the possession of four kilograms (kg) of marijuana and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Police said the woman, who has been identified by her first name Noori, had planned to supply the drugs to her local contacts in Madangir, which is part of Ambedkar Nagar.

Noori is a resident of Madangir.

Atul Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south), Delhi Police, said on Sunday they had received a tip-off that a woman was involved in supplying drugs at Madangir and adjoining areas.

Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap at around 4:30 pm and arrested Noori.

“We recovered 4 kg marijuana from her possession. A case under the NDPS Act, 1985 was registered against her and the drugs were seized,” Thakur said.

Also read: Cannabis plantation busted in Goa, 3 arrested

The interrogation has revealed that some of Noori’s family members are also facing criminal charges.

“Though she has been selling marijuana and illicit liquor for long, she was never arrested before. Her husband Gopi has been booked under the Arms Act, 1959 and Delhi Excise Act, 2009. And her brother-in -law Suraj is a known criminal in Ambedkar Nagar. Her interrogation is in progress and an effort is on to trace her contacts,” the DCP said.

Police have seized over 29,000 kg of drugs, including 15,086 kg and 2,042 kg of marijuana and heroin, respectively, which have been stored at the special cell of various police stations in the national capital.

Around 4 kg of cocaine, hashish (1,000 kg), packets of other contrabands such as methaqualone, ephedrine, and opium, among others, have also been seized by the Delhi Police.