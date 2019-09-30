The Millennium school in Noida gets a new student council

delhi

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:43 IST

Investiture Ceremony

The Millennium School, Sector 119, Noida, conducted its investiture ceremony on its premises with passion, earnestness and fervour.

Principal Sally Andorta extended a warm welcome to chief guest Dr Bindu Rana, CEO and founder, Millennium Education Management and the august gathering. The members of the school council then marched forward to take up responsibilities and lead the school confidently. Dr Rana, the director and the principal of the school presented badges and sashes to the newly elected council members. Holding their heads high, head boy Aqdas Rao and head girl Ayda Arif received the school flag from the chief guest. Dr Rana administered the oath to members of the student council. She congratulated the newly elected cabinet members and told them to ensure uprightness and completeness in execution of their duties. School director Rita Kaul congratulated the members and exhorted the cabinet to uphold values. Dr Rana also presented scholar badges to students for outstanding performances and to those who had won in interschool events. She also felicitated the teachers for being emancipators, freeing young learners from clouded vision and personal uncertainty to help them excel. The head boy spoke about his journey as a member of the Millennium family. The head girl proposed the vote of thanks.

Investiture Ceremony

Students of today are the visionaries, leaders and torch bearers of tomorrow. With this thought, JP International School, Greater Noida, organised an investiture ceremony to declare the office bearers for the session.

The selected students of primary wing proctorial board were entrusted responsibilities. The ceremony began with lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana. The students were filled with patriotism and danced to the tune of Teri Mitti. The office bearers marched into the hall to the beat of drums. They were conferred badges and sashes by guest of honour Abhineet Anand, a senior professor in Galgotia University, president JPIS Arun Kedia, and vice president Amit Saxena . Headmistress middle school Upma Singh administered the oath to uphold values, rules and regulations of the school. The event culminated with the speeches of the head boy TS Shrisanth and the head girl Tanishqa, both from Class 5.

Waste Management Practices

Bal Bharati Public School, Brij Vihar, conducted an awareness session on waste management for students and teachers to inculcate in them the habit of reducing, reusing, recycling and segregating waste.

One of the main causes of environmental degradation is improper disposal of solid waste. It causes pollution and outbreak of diseases in many parts of the world. A foldable wet waste aerobic community composter was also installed on the school premises. Traditional anaerobic composting and e-waste collection are also practised at the school. Posters emphasising the importance of segregation and proper disposal of waste were displayed in every class and separate bins i.e. green bins for biodegradable waste and blue bins for non-biodegradable waste were made available on every floor. A cleanliness drive was also taken up. The students cleaned a park in the neighbourhood, interacted with local residents and presented a street play on cleanliness and segregation of waste. The collected waste was segregated and disposed of accordingly. E-waste, biodegradable waste and non-biodegradable waste were disposed of in separate bins. The purpose was to create awareness in the community about keeping the surroundings clean. The school has been declared a plastic-free zone to help reduce our carbon footprints and is making efforts to protect the environment.

Swachh Bharat- Swachhata Pakhwada

Vishwa Bharati, Greater Noida, conducted a CBSE Expression Series event based on the life, vision and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The school organised a 45-minute procession on the theme Swachh Bharat. Students of Classes 6 to 8 and teachers took part in this activity. They started from the school gate no. 2 with placards and banners and covered the area near the school premises. The school also conducted a Green School Drive. Students of Classes 1 to 5 planted saplings. They brought tulsi, aloevera, mint, snake plant and other indoor plants, which were placed on window sills of classrooms. Students also took part in a hand wash activity. Class teachers conducted this activity in the fourth period before lunch. Every child took liquid soap, rubbed their hands properly and washed them under supervision. They were instructed to do this every time before and after eating.

AI Master Class

Aster Public School, Noida Extension, organised a certified AI master class for educators to emphasise on the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the school curriculum. Educators were introduced to interactive tools for teaching AI subjects in classrooms. The focus was on teaching Python coding to educators. CBSE has introduced AI Inspire module for Grade 8 and graded Inspire and Acquire module for Grade 9 as a skill-based subject from this academic year. The CBSE curriculum is aimed at engaging students in learning to understand the potential of AI. At the end of this certified master class, educators were motivated to make the next generation students AI ready. They were able to learn basic Python coding and teach lessons. This workshop enabled them to reflect, review and plan AI implementation roadmap within schools.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:43 IST