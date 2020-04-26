e-paper
An agenda for the PM and CMs | HT Editorial

Focus on migrant workers, state finances, and the lockdown

editorials Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:43 IST
Hindustan Times
The Centre has been slow in announcing a stimulus for the economy; it must, alongside, draw up a comprehensive financial package for the states
The Centre has been slow in announcing a stimulus for the economy; it must, alongside, draw up a comprehensive financial package for the states(ANI)
         

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have another meeting with chief ministers of Indian states. This is the fourth such meeting on the coronavirus pandemic; and it is a reflection of how the challenge is a common national agenda, requiring both the Centre and states to work together. Despite occasional differences, it is heartening that the federal structure has worked at this crucial time.

But it is time to use this meeting to address three key issues. The first is that of migrant workers. Ever since the lockdown, migrant workers have suffered excruciating conditions and have been seeking to return home. Governments have been reluctant to facilitate their return for good reason — mass travel can lead to the spread of the virus and can take the infection to unaffected areas. But this has not been accompanied with adequate communication and relief measures. For both material and emotional reasons, millions of workers are now restless. Some states have sought to organise buses and bring them back home. But there needs to be greater policy clarity on whether migrant workers can go back home; if so, what are the routes and transport mechanisms they can use; how best to mitigate any danger to public health this may represent; and what are the financial relief measures that can be provided to them.

The second issue is the broken financial condition of the states. While they are in the frontline of the battle — health is a state subject — states are now out of money. Their expenditure has increased; but their revenue has almost collapsed. Many states will soon not have enough resources to meet their salary commitments, let alone provide enough funding to ramp up health needs and continue with welfare. The Centre has been slow in announcing a stimulus for the economy; it must, alongside, draw up a comprehensive financial package for the states. And finally, there needs to be clarity on what happens after May 3. This newspaper supported the lockdown — it slowed down the rate of growth of the infection and allowed the government to prepare better. But it is now time to lift restrictions in non hotspot areas, and allow economic activity to resume even in other districts. Of course, safeguards must be in place; mass gatherings must remain prohibited; social distancing norms must be enforced; but India now needs to, slowly, open up. Otherwise, the costs are too high.

