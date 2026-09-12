Can a Sino-Indian détente reinvent Global South solidarity? Number Theory

A Sino-Indian revival in investment matters from a macro perspective too

China today, is the world’s largest manufacturing power house. It also wields unprecedented export dominance in the world. Its excess capacity in domestic manufacturing, is generating massive headwinds for all major economies, both rich and non-rich. A recently published analysis in these pages also showed, how, the real export competition between China and rich-country groups such as the G-7, is now happening in non-G7 markets. This entails Chinese export dominance making the world economy a zero-sum-game where every other country is at the risk of seeing its own manufacturing base getting stunted under a Chinese import deluge. This is happening at a time when FDI as a whole is more interested in going to richer countries than non-rich ones, thanks to things such as the AI boom and resurrection of industrial policy – developed economies are giving far more subsidies than developing ones – across the world. The dominance of investment in strategic sectors has come at the cost of sectors such as Global Value Chain intensive manufacturing. The value of announced greenfield projects in non-strategic manufacturing, fell from $970 billion between 2015-19 to $807 billion between 2021-25, according to UNCTAD. The fall was most pronounced in developing and least developed countries.