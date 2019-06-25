60% of Maharashtra primary schools have LED TVs, tablets: Data

The number of digitally-enabled government primary schools in Maharashtra has gone up nearly six-fold, from 11,228 to 63,458 between 2015 and 2018. This means that nearly 60% of the state’s primary schools have been digitised.

As per data collated by the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (MSCERT) for the latest state economic survey, most of this digitisation has happened with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and local citizens.

Digitised schools are described as those equipped with digital learning equipment like LED TVs, tablets, projectors and computers. In order to be known as a digital school, schools not only need to have this equipment but also demonstrate their usage in classroom learning.

Officials with the state education department said that the increase in the number of digitally enabled schools can be attributed to the Pragat Shaikshanik Maharashtra programme started by the government for primary schools in 2014.

“One of the objectives of the programme was to make learning fun and interesting with the help of technology. With several teachers being trained and encouraged to use technology in classrooms, the movement has got a huge response,” said an official at the state education department.

Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Solapur, who was one of the first teachers from a zilla parishad (ZP) school to adopt technological aid for teaching, said digitisation has been adopted in most rural areas.

“In most cases, schools raise money through crowdfunding. But I have also seen teachers themselves contributing from their own salaries for the cause,” said Disale. “Students are attracted to technology and prefer schools that teach them in an interactive manner.”

The programme is aimed at primary schools, which are more in number and often have secondary schools attached to them.

