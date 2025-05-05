Advance to the C-Suite with IIM Kozhikode’s Senior Management Programme, enroll today

Senior leaders cannot afford to stand still, especially in today’s fast-moving, AI-powered business landscape, where upskilling isn’t a choice, it’s a requirement. Strategic leadership has become more complex, blending classic business thinking with digital know-how and AI-led decision-making. Leaders are expected to drive transformation across functions, make sense of ambiguity, and move fast—while keeping the bigger picture in focus. Advance your leadership journey with IIM Kozhikode’s Senior Management Programme

An EY 2024 survey reveals that two-thirds of Indian tech-services CXOs believe GenAI will have a significant or even existential impact on their business. That’s not a distant concern; it’s a call to act now.

If you’re a mid-to-senior executive, the expectation is clear: don’t just respond to disruption, lead through it. That means building fluency in digital transformation, AI tools, strategy, finance, and operations. The sooner you adapt, the faster you’ll move with confidence in complex, high-stakes situations.

Some recent transformations among participants speak volumes: a senior manager at Accord Global Technology Solutions was promoted to director; a director at Aero compact India stepped up to become managing director; and a senior product manager at Exidon Solutions advanced to assistant vice president – Products. What’s striking is that all of these transitions happened within their existing organisations: clear proof that the programme fuels real, recognised growth from within.

Where experience meets future readiness: The IIM Kozhikode edge

IIM Kozhikode’s Senior Management Programme doesn’t just teach, it transforms. Recognised for its world-class executive education and strategic mindset, IIMK helps senior professionals become sharper, more agile leaders.

Senior Management Programme by IIM Kozhikode is a tailor-made experience for professionals aiming to lead modern organisations undergoing rapid change. With a curriculum that cuts across strategy, innovation, finance, and AI, this one-year programme delivers practical tools, hands-on learning, and strategic clarity.

What’s more is that IIM Kozhikode’s alumni network opens doors to top mentors, global peers, and career-shaping opportunities.

This isn’t just another credential; it’s a leadership accelerator.

What sets this programme apart?

A curriculum built for senior leadership, covering AI, cybersecurity, and digital business models

Industry-ready masterclasses and simulation-led learning

150+ hours of immersive sessions delivered online, including a 6-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode

12 cutting-edge modules, taught by IIMK faculty and top industry experts Over 800 professionals have already benefited, with alumni rating the programme 4.75/5



What you’ll gain over the period of 12 months

From day one, the Senior Management Programme equips you with frameworks and foresight for high-stakes leadership. You’ll cover:

Strategic Thinking for Leaders

Financial Analysis

Competitive and Strategic Analysis

Economics for Business Leadership

Applied Strategic Marketing

AI and Digital Transformation

Cybersecurity

Platform and Digital Business Models

Leadership in a Disruptive World

Masterclasses that bring real-world clarity: Explore how AI is reshaping business models, align technology with leadership goals, and decode business analytics with industry leaders.

What Senior Leaders Say About their Experience at IIM Kozhikode

“The simulation exercises and the capstone project were the highlights. The delivery by the IIM faculty was transformational.”

— Muni Kumar Pappoppula, Associate General Manager, HCL Technologies

“Brilliant faculty, real-world problems, and the chance to learn from peers—this programme delivered everything I hoped for.”

— Jay Kumar Dibbad, Manager, Capgemini

“I now think more strategically across all key functions—finance, marketing, supply chain, and HR. Every session added value.”

— Srikanta Panda, Senior Principal Consultant, Enzen Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Programme Snapshot

Start Date : Technical Orientation on June 28, 2025

: Technical Orientation on June 28, 2025 Duration : 1 year

: 1 year Format : Live online + 6-day IIMK campus immersion

: Live online + 6-day IIMK campus immersion Eligibility : Graduate or diploma holder with at least 10 years of work experience

: Graduate or diploma holder with at least 10 years of work experience Programme Fee: ₹ 6,23,000 (+ applicable GST)



Take the next step

The IIM Kozhikode Senior Management Programme gives you the mindset, skillset, and network to lead at the highest level. With top-rated faculty, cutting-edge content, and a powerful alumni network, it’s your next move toward C-suite readiness.

Secure your seat now. The future won’t wait.