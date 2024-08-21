Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham inaugurates School of AI and Social & Behavioural Sciences at Faridabad Campus

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launched two new academic units at its Faridabad campus, Amrita School of Artificial Intelligence and the School of Social & Behavioural Sciences. Through the initiatives, Amrita University aims to integrate technological advancements with practical solutions for societal well-being.(Ashishmur / Wikimedia Commons)

Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director of Amrita Hospital Faridabad, and Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Advisor, along with other dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony on August 20, 2024.

Amrita School of Artificial Intelligence will offer BTech and MTech programs in AI & Data Sciences, with a special focus on AI applications in Medical Engineering. The School of Social & Behavioral Sciences will introduce a Master’s in Social Data Science & Policy.

“ I hope Amrita University continues to develop such courses, which will not only provide a well-rounded education but also encourage students to think beyond the conventional,” said Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Former Senior Consultant of Department of Science and Technology.

“At Amrita, we are committed to leveraging technology to address real-world challenges. The new AI & Data Sciences programs are designed to equip students with the knowledge and tools to drive innovations that will shape the future of healthcare and beyond. By offering these cutting-edge AI courses in the Delhi NCR area, we aim to cultivate a pool of skilled AI engineers and foster a research-driven ecosystem for collaboration between government and industry,” said Professor Kamal Bijlani, Dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence.

The launch of the new programs highlights the university’s commitment to expanding its academic offerings. Ranked 7th in the NIRF 2024, Amrita has been among the top 10 universities in India for eight consecutive years. Through the initiatives, Amrita University aims to integrate technological advancements with practical solutions for societal well-being, informed the press release.

