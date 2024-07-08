AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result deferred till July 9, check important details here

The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has deferred the seat allotment result for AP ECET 2024 till tomorrow, July 9, 2024. Once released, candidates who registered for the counselling process check their seat allotment results by visiting the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result will be released on July 9 at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

A notice on the official website reads, “ECET-2024 Allotment will be released tomorrow.”

Notably, the seat allotment results was originally scheduled to be out today, July 8.

Meanwhile, once the results are out, the next step will be self-reporting and reporting at college which will be held from July 9 to July 15, 2024. Classes will begin from July 10, 2024.

The reporting time is 9 am every day.

It may be mentioned here that the registrations for the AP ECET 2024 began on June 26 and closed on June 30, 2024. The Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centres (HLCs) was done from June 27 to July 3, 2024. Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible candidates was conducted from July 1 to 4, 2024, and a change of options for the candidates was made available on July 5.

The AP ECET counselling round is held for admission to various Engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh (both University and Private) for the academic year 2024-25.`

Here’s how to check AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the home page, click on the AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.